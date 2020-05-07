Del Rioans looking forward to a coronation in June will have to wait as the Miss Val Verde pageant has been postponed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pageant is now rescheduled for Aug. 29, according to Miss Val Verde Pageant Director Claudia Lopez.
All contestants and current reigning queens 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Arianna Rodriguez and 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Teen Natalia Sanchez were informed of the change, Lopez said.
Lopez added all the contestants chose to continue participating in the pageant, after they were also given the option to end their participation.
This is the second time the pageant has rescheduled and abided by current regulations. All events scheduled in April had to either cancel or postpone due to the coronavirus, thus the pageant was previously rescheduled for June at the time.
Lopez added she has continued to receive requests for tickets, but ticket sales are currently on hold.
Every year the pageant is held at the Paul Poag Theatre and currently businesses, restaurants and other locations allowed to open must operate at a 25 percent capacity.
Lopez previously described the pageant as a journey for the contestants, as the girls learn skills they can use during pageant night and in the real world.
The Miss Val Verde court makes various appearances around the city of Del Rio throughout the year until the pageant journey begins for the next set of contestants.
