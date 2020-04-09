A former city of Del Rio employee was arrested and charged with shooting her husband, in an incident occurring recently in the city’s south side, documents released this week by the City of Del Rio/Del Rio Police Department state.
Alma Lorena Venegas, who at the time of the incident was the City of Del Rio tax assessor collector but is no longer a municipal employee, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 28.
The incident, according to police records released Tuesday afternoon, took place on March 28, at approximately 2:11 a.m., at a residence located in the 700 block of East Chapoy Street.
Venegas, 40, was arrested at the residence, at 3:47 a.m., the police report states.
According to the report, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the residence in support of emergency medical services, who were assisting a man who had been shot in the arm.
Upon arrival the police officers learned that the man had already been taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center by private vehicle to receive medical treatment. The man, the report states, had received a single gunshot wound to the upper right chest area.
The police officers on the scene spoke to Venegas, and learned she had shot the man after an argument, the report states. Venegas, police records state, said the man began to advance toward her and shot him in self-defense.
Venegas was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, she was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
City officials confirmed Venegas’ last day as a municipal employee was April 3.
