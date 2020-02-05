The Military Affairs Association, in collaboration with the City of Del Rio and Val Verde County will host a kickoff party for the upcoming Fiesta of Flight.
The kickoff party will take place on March 13 in the Main Street area and will be open to the public.
Similar to Monster Mash and other events, two blocks of South Main Street will be closed off for the kickoff party, according to Fiesta of Flight Air Show Director Zachary Miller. “This should be a time to come down to downtown, enjoy food; just be a community,” Miller said.
Del Rioans will have the opportunity to meet some of the performers for the air show during the kickoff party, Miller said.
The air show will take place on March 14, following the kickoff party. Del Rioans will be able to enter Laughlin Air Force Base through the north gate, located off of U.S. Highway 90 according to Miller.
The show will consist of the Thunderbirds, Red Bull Air Force and many static exhibits for adults and children to enjoy, according to Miller.
