For the First Friday Art Walk, to be held Friday 7-10 p.m., the Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery, 100 W. Greenwood, will be featuring an exceptional artist and friend, Cheryl Koen of Fredericksburg, Texas.
Koen and studio owner Pam Bunch took workshops from renown western artist John Fawcett, for as long as he taught. To Bunch and others, Koen is affectionately known as one of the Fawcett girls, Bunch said.
“You can tell we learned a lot about painting horses and yes, we had a good time as well,” Bunch said.
Koen is not only a studio artist but also an avid plein air painter, as she loves to paint outside.
“I remember finding Cheryl along the side of a country road in northern Colorado during a Fawcett workshop, she was just painting up a storm, this beautiful sunset with glowing golden Aspen trees standing in a magnificent sunlit field,” Bunch said.
“What a wonderful painting she did and this was after a full day of intensive class work, painting live horses which never stand still for very long, and we were all dog tired. At first I thought maybe Cheryl had some car trouble so of course I stopped and asked her if she was OK and her answer was, ‘I just had to paint this most beautiful sunset, the golden trees and that sunbathed field!’
“I watched her for a few minutes more and then drove on to our hotel. Later, Cheryl showed up smiling from ear to ear with her wonderful Colorado gold sunset painting that only God could produce for her to paint. You know painting landscapes, animals, or people, buildings or whatever you like to paint, the artist has captured a moment in time which will never happen just like that again,” Bunch said.
Bunch said you might say all that is there for another day to paint, but the wind, atmosphere, weather, your placement for the painting or that animal or person will never be just exactly the same again.
Koen has held a fascination for drawing and painting since she was a small child, she has always been a doodler and has drawn countless horses and heads of people. In her paintings she strives not only to create a mood, but looks for the beautiful light and strives to convey a sense of place through a colorful palette, Bunch said.
Whether it is the poetry of a mustang in gallop or the sublime beauty of the southwestern landscape, Koen’s paintings reflect the spirit of the west and its inhabitants.
In the preview of Koen’s one woman show, the Houston Chronicle wrote “Koen’s thick brushwork blends Impressionist and Realist influences-kind of blown-out Frederick Remington style. She paints en plein air, with brilliant colors that convey a high noon sensibility. High key color and dazzling sunlight are trademarks of Koen’s paintings.”
Koen is a member of the Plein Air Painters New Mexico, Signature Member of Women Artist of the West, American Impressionist Society, Oil Painters of America and the outdoor Painter Society Southwest.
Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery will be serving beverages and hors d’oeuvers during the art walk hours.
“We also exhibit the original fine art of outstanding renown Texas, local, area and regional artist. Lee-Bunch Studio also provides custom matting and framing, and is open daily so come on in, get out of the heat and enjoy some great art!” Bunch said.
For more information on art walk or daily gallery hours call Bunch at (830) 774 3456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.