No runoff election will be required in the election for seats on the Val Verde County Hospital District Board of Trustees, hospital officials said Thursday.
“The Val Verde County Hospital District is governed by Chapter 1110 of the Texas Special District Local Laws Code. Chapter 1110 does not require a director to receive a majority vote. This is similar to most other hospital districts. As such, a runoff election is not required, and the candidate that received the most votes is elected to the public office,” Maricela Arreola, executive assistant to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center chief executive officer and the hospital’s elections coordinator said in a statement emailed to the Del Rio News-Herald on Thursday.
