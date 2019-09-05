Val Verde County Commissioners Court held its first public hearing Wednesday on the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-2020 tax rate.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and commissioners court members previously announced the proposed county rate is .5237 per $100 of property value. The rate represents no increase from the county’s tax rate of the previous year.
During the court’s Aug. 21 meeting, members took their first vote of record on the proposed tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
“I make a motion to set the county tax rate at .5237, which is the tax rate we have now,” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said during that meeting. County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores gave the second.
The court approved the motion unanimously. Immediately after taking the vote of record, the court set two public hearings on the tax rate, the first of which was held during Wednesday’s meeting.
The public hearing is mandated by the state property tax code, but no members of the public addressed the court during the hearing, and Owens closed it almost immediately after opening it.
In mid-August, Owens told members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce the county tax rate is slated to stay the same despite the planned purchase by the county of a 2,900-acre property adjacent to Laughlin Air Force Base.
“Our budget is somewhere right around the $26 million mark. Our tax rate is $523.70 per $100,000 (of property) value. We have managed to keep that rate for the last couple of years. Three years ago, we raised the tax rate two cents, which today will generate, depending on the rate of collection, right around $460,000,” Owens told the chamber members.
One factor that has allowed the county to maintain its property tax rate is an increase to the county in the state sales tax, which came about because of the staging of pipe in Val Verde County for the ongoing construction of several pipelines in the area.
Owens also informed chamber members and their guests a sale tax increase from a pipeline company staging its pipe in the county provided a $900,000 hike in that tax over the previous year.
“That’s what helping us this year not raising the tax rate,” Owens said.
Also in August, the county judge told colleagues on the court that even though the tax rate won’t change for the coming year, the county anticipates collecting more money in the year ahead because of increases in property values.
“Our values went up, and we will be able to generate a little more money,” he said.
“Two years ago, when we wanted to raise taxes, we instead decided to cut operating expenses in the county by 10 percent so we would not have to raise taxes,” he said.
The next hearing on the county tax rate will be on Sept. 11.
