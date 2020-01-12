A man from Mexico with gunshot wounds was arrested Thursday, by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit and the Carrizo Springs Station, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Friday.
According to the agency, Del Rio Sector Foreign Operations Branch received notification from the government of Mexico that Mexican law enforcement had exchanged gunfire with several individuals near Guerrero, Coahuila, Mexico.
The government of Mexico stated that at least one subject may have fled by crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States, the agency said in a release.
Agents from the tactical unit, the Carrizo Springs and Eagle Pass South stations, and Laredo Sector responded.
Additional air assets from Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Laredo Branch, and U.S. Army National Guard joined in the search, the agency said.
Agents located foot sign and what appeared to be a blood trail that led to an injured male with multiple gunshot wounds, the agency said.
The man was treated on the scene by Border Patrol agents, and airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The U.S. Border Patrol remains in contact with the government of Mexico and U.S. law enforcement agencies on this incident and continues to assist as needed, the agency said.
“Cartel violence in Mexico has been on the rise,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “The Border Patrol works with the government of Mexico, neighboring sectors, and law enforcement partners to respond to these incidents and keep the people in our areas safe.”
Media outlets in Mexico reported on the incident near Guerrero, and said state of Coahuila police officers exchanged gunfire with members of “La Tropa del Infierno” (The Troop From Hell), the armed wing of the “Cartel Del Noreste” drug cartel.
Eight individuals were killed according to a story by El Sol de la Laguna citing a State of Coahuila Public Safety Ministry release.
The shooting took place near Guerrero at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the release states.
According to the news outlet the shooting took place at Rancho Santa Teresa, where state police were attacked and responded killing four individuals, the site is located on Carretera Federal 2, a federal highway that connects the cities of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas and Piedras Negras, Coahuila.
Coahuila officials said in the release rifles and ammunition were seized, as well as “CDN” marked tactical gear.
The town of Guerrero is located 30 miles south of Eagle Pass, Texas’ sister city Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and 25 miles east of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico, a village where 17 people were killed, including four local police officers, during a Nov. 30 shooting between local, state and military forces with members of the drug cartel.
On Nov. 30 and in the aftermath several vehicles and tactical gear marked with “CDN” were also seized.
