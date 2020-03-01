ACUÑA, México – Tras la confirmación del primer caso de coronavirus COVID 19 en México, la Secretaría de Salud en Coahuila exhorta a la población en general a fortalecer las acciones preventivas para reducir la presencia de la enfermedad respiratoria.
A través de las ocho jurisdicciones sanitarias se difunden los síntomas y medidas para detectar, en coordinación con las autoridades federales, a posibles viajeros procedentes de países donde se han detectado casos y que arriben al estado.
Esta es la principal causa de análisis para determinar si es o no un posible caso de coronavirus COVID 19, señaló la Secretaria de Salud en un comunicado.
Coahuila fue uno de los primeros estados en implementar brigadas médicas en aeropuertos para dar seguimiento a personas con alguna sintomatología.
La transmisión del coronavirus es de una persona infectada a otras a través de gotitas de saliva expulsadas al toser o estornudar, al tocar o estrechar la mano o al tocar un objeto con una superficie contaminada con el virus.
Officials urging
to observe preventive measures vs. coronavirus
ACUÑA, Mexico – Following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus COVID 19 in Mexico, the Coahuila Ministry of Health is urging the general population to observe preventive actions to reduce the presence of this disease.
Throughout the eight health jurisdictions in Coahuila, medical personnel have been trained on the symptoms and preventative measures, in coordination with federal authorities, on potential travelers from countries where cases have been detected.
This is the main indicator to determine whether or not someone has been exposed, the Secretary of Health said.
Coahuila was one of the first states to implement medical brigades at airports to screen people with symptoms.
