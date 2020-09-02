The reopening of the local movie theater brought Del Rioans out to watch movies, gather with friends and enjoy snacks.
Cinemark Movies 8 opened up on Friday and some Del Rioans used the theater as an opportunity to gather with friends after remaining at home during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Jillian Fernandez and her son, Diego Fernandez, enjoyed the opportunity to spend time outside of their house. Fernandez added it was a nice change for her.
“It was very exciting; very different. It’s out of the ordinary, considering we have to stay home and everything, so it was a lot of fun,” Fernandez said, adding she missed movie theater’s popcorn and getting to watch a film on the big screen.
Diego also enjoyed going back to the theater, after showing a lot of excitement for watching “Jurassic Park” on the big screen. He recounted the special effects from the movie, while also showing enthusiasm for getting to see familiar people in a public environment.
“Jurassic Park” is part of the Comeback Classics line up the theater is showing on a rotating basis. Other classics that will be available in the line up are “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “Jaws.”
The local theater is practicing guidelines to ensure the safety of all moviegoers, such as spots on the carpet marking practical social distance in the lobby, glass windows during the purchase of snacks and tickets and requiring customers to use masks inside the theater, except while eating snacks.
In March Cinemark Theatres shut down theaters across the nation due to the spread of COVID-19. Governor Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead for theaters to reopen on May 1.
Cinemark chose to reopen at a later date due to safety concerns and lack of new films from studios, and began reopening theaters in phases in July.
