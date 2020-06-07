Ram Baseball Senior Joe Diaz, Jr. is the recipient of the “In Loving Memory of the Honorable Judge Joey Gonzalez” scholarship. Diaz will be attending UTSA in the fall.
Pictured with Diaz are Gonzalez’s grandchildren Eliseo Ortiz Gonzalez, Mia Ortiz Gonzalez, scholarship recipient Joe Diaz Jr., Sebastian Gonzalez, and Zoey Ortiz Gonzalez.
