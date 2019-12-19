Federal authorities in Austin filed a criminal complaint charging 33-year-old Timothy Maurice Selmon on Dec. 12, with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, federal prosecutors announced.
The announcement was made by the offices of U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs of the FBI’s San Antonio Division, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive’s (ATF) Houston Division.
According to the criminal complaint, Austin Police officers responded to a local retail outlet after receiving a report of a man in the store restroom who was in possession of a pipe and several shotgun shells, and appeared to be attempting to construct a pipe bomb.
When store security officers confronted Selmon, he left the store and proceeded to a nearby bus stop. Austin Police officers found Selmon on a transit bus at the bus stop, prosecutors said.
While taking him into custody, officers discovered two PVC pipes capped with duct tape underneath the seat occupied by the defendant and numerous shotgun shells inside his jacket pocket, prosecutors said.
An Austin Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit conducting a protective sweep of the store bathroom recovered a single matching shotgun shell and a butane bottle inside the bathroom stall, prosecutors said.
The investigation is ongoing and no one was injured during this incident. Individuals inside both the bus and the store were evacuated as a precaution, prosecutors said.
According to the criminal complaint, Selmon’s criminal history includes two felony burglary convictions — one in August 2014, and one in October 2008 — and one felony conviction for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in October 2008.
Upon conviction of the felon-in-possession charge, Selmon faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He remains in custody.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), Austin Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating this case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Karthik Srinivasan and Michael Galdo are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
