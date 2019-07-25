Linda Corbell, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Del Rio High School, was one of 34 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisers nationwide honored with a Spirit of Advising Award at this year’s National Leadership Conference held June 30-July 4 in Anaheim, Calif.
Corbell has been a FCCLA adviser for 31 years and received her award onstage at FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. with over 8,700 attendees present.
FCCLA’s Spirit of Advising Award is an honor bestowed to only one adviser from each state. The Spirit of Advising Award recognizes FCCLA advisers who demonstrate excellence in modeling FCCLA character to help students achieve success within their classroom and career.
“FCCLA advisers are crucial to the organization’s success,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA. “Without their dedication and support to Family and Consumer Sciences, youth leadership, and the organization, FCCLA could not be the ultimate leadership experience it is today.”
Being an effective adviser takes special skills and a tremendous commitment of time and energy. Exceptional advisers go above and beyond in serving their school, community, and state through connecting students to opportunities, using a wide variety of resources, and continuously working for the advancement of the organization.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education.
FCCLA has over 175,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
FCCLA, the ultimate leadership experience, is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members, and it’s the only career and technical in-school student organization with a central focus on careers that support families. Participation in national FCCLA programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.
