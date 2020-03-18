In the midst of a police investigation involving several cases, a Del Rio man was found to have an active arrest warrant, and when arrested he was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance, police records show.
Rolando Valenzuela, 34, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of East Ogden Street, was arrested on March 4, at 3:48 p.m. near his place of residence, police records show.
According to the arrest report, a Del Rio Police Department detective was investigating multiple cases and when conducting a warrants check for investigation purposes was advised Valenzuela had an active warrant out of Bexar County, the arrest report states.
When effecting the arrest, the police officers found a small green clear baggy in Valenzuela’s wallet, listed as contraband in the arrest report.
Valenzuela was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, the report states.
