They say there is never a dull moment in the news business, and that has been a constant in Del Rio, especially over the last few days.
Tuesday morning, fearing policy changes that might be affecting their intentions to petition for asylum in the United States, a large group of migrants from different countries around the world, gathered in Acuña near the international bridge.
Some of the asylum-seekers have been camping at the Braulio Fernández Aguirre Park for months, and they were running out of patience.
The mobilization of such a large group jumped the alarms on the U.S. side and the bridge was closed for about an hour.
This episode was just the latest in the ever-changing soap opera that has been unfolding over the last few months across the U.S.-Mexico border, one that has us border residents on edge, and wondering when all of this is coming to an end.
The fear factor is also playing a big role in this situation, since some of these asylum-seekers might be prompted to make their move before a new policy is adopted by the U.S. government.
On top of that, there are the ones benefiting from the chaos and uncertainty generated by this whole situation.
Per some of the volunteers working at the Las Vacas Street shelter, some of the asylum-seekers have been misled by human smugglers advertising the benefits of going to the United States, where they say, they will have a job right after crossing the border.
The smugglers have become so prevalent, they say, that they advertise their services on the streets with a bullhorn.
There has been a couple of moves that may be shedding some light as to what is going to happen in the near future.
First, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pressured by the U.S. government, has deployed over 6,000 troops to the southern Mexican border, in an effort to contain the influx of immigrants coming to the U.S. from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.
Second, the Trump administration has published a new set of rules regulating the process of petitioning for asylum, which is going to make it harder for anyone – including those with legitimate claims as well as those without them – to submit their petition to U.S. officials for consideration.
The first part, the reduction in the influx of immigrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border will not be immediately reflected in statistics of people arriving in Mexican border towns.
The reason? Some of these asylum-seekers may have started their journey months before the new policies were enforced, and may still be lingering in Mexico to eventually make it to the border. Eventually the number of people will be reduced though.
For the second part, the new regulations pertaining asylum seekers, which mandate petitioners request asylum in a third country before their case can be considered by U.S. officials, is going to face several and severe obstacles.
Mexican officials, including the Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and President Obrador already announced Mexico is not going to comply with that part of the immigration process. In other words, asylum-seekers are going to have to find other alternatives for a third country if they want to come to the U.S.
Nobody really knows how these new measures are going to affect the asylum-seekers, but chances are the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.
Eventually, it will get better, I hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.