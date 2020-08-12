The COVID-19 contagion reached a halfway house in Del Rio, with several residents testing positive to the respiratory disease that has been spreading across the country and across the world, data published by the Federal Bureau of Prisons states.
Dismas Charities, a Louisville, Kentucky based nonprofit serving as reentry point for men and women returning to society from state and federal prisons, has recorded nine cases among inmates, according to the bureau. (updates available in the following link: https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/)
As of Tuesday, out of the nine cases one was listed as recovered and eight remained active. References to residential reentry centers, according to the bureau, include both individuals housed in the facilities and individuals on home confinement under the center’s supervision.
Dismas, per the company’s web site, provides community-based supervision and support services while focusing on healing the human spirit.
As of Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons is reporting a total 128,287 federal inmates in bureau-managed institutions and 13,805 in community-based facilities. The bureau staff complement is approximately 36,000.
The bureau has confirmed 1,383 federal inmates and 571 staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide.
Currently, 9,483 inmates and 759 staff have recovered. There have been 111 federal inmate deaths and one staff member death attributed to COVID-19. Of the inmate deaths, four occurred while on home confinement, the bureau states.
The bureau states federal officials have begun additional testing of asymptomatic inmates to assist in slowing transmissions within a correctional setting.
Data published by the Bureau of Prisons does not include inmates participating in the Federal Location Monitoring program, or inmates supervised under the United States Probation Office.
Residential reentry centers provide programs to help inmates rebuild their ties to the community and reduce the likelihood of recidivism.
Dismas Charities Del Rio, 1306 East Gibbs St., is listed by the Bureau of Prisons as a 38 bed facility, with 29 of those beds available for male inmates and nine for females.
Residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, provide assistance to inmates who are nearing release while they still remain under custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
These centers offer a supervised environment, as well as employment counseling, job placement, financial management assistance, and other programs and services.
A halfway house inmate is only authorized to leave the facility through sign-out procedures for approved activities, such as seeking employment, working, counseling, visiting, or recreation purposes.
Calls to Dismas Charities Del Rio and the organization’s corporate office were not returned as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.