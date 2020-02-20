U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped seven smuggling attempts, recovered two stolen vehicles, and seized 25.74 pounds of cocaine in the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector over the busy holiday weekend.
“Our agents and law enforcement partners continue to face increased smuggling activity and work hard to disrupt these smuggling attempts,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon. “Our agents continue to stay vigilant and keep this criminal element from causing harm in our community.”
On Feb. 15, Brackettville Station agents performed a vehicle stop on a 2005 Nissan Armada. An immigration inspection revealed the driver, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, was attempting to smuggle four Mexican nationals farther into the country. All subjects were arrested.
Also on Feb. 15, Brackettville Station agents assisted Kinney County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a vehicle stop of a 2007 Dodge Caliber. The deputies arrested two U.S. citizens from Houston, and charged them with state human trafficking charges for attempting to smuggle two Mexican nationals farther into the U.S.
Feb. 15, Eagle Pass South Station agents assigned to checkpoint operations on Highway 57 performed an immigration inspection of a 2007 Ford 500 being driven by a Mexican national in possession of a valid border crossing card. Agents seized 10 individually wrapped bundles of cocaine totaling 25.74 pounds, valued at over $286,500. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
On Feb. 16, Carrizo Station agents observed a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 utility truck parked on the shoulder of Highway 83. Agents observed several individuals emerge from the brush and attempt to enter the vehicle. As agents approached, the subjects absconded on foot and the truck drove off at a high rate of speed. The truck was later located and found to have been reported stolen out of the San Antonio area.
On Feb. 17, Eagle Pass South Station agents, while conducting checkpoint operations, performed an inspection on the occupants of a 2019 Nissan Note. Two Mexican nationals were discovered hidden in the vehicle’s trunk. The driver and passenger both, U.S. citizens from San Antonio, were arrested for attempting to smuggle aliens farther into the U.S.
On Feb. 17, agents assigned to the Del Rio Station, while conducting checkpoint operations, encountered a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup. The driver of the pickup fled the checkpoint and bailed out into the brush a mile down the road, abandoning the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from San Antonio.
On Feb. 17, agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested member of the known transnational criminal organization, 18th Street Gang. The man is a national of El Salvador and was previously deported earlier this year. The man faces prosecution under Title 8, United States Code, Section 326 – reentry after deportation, a felony which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
All suspected smugglers face felony charges under Title 8, United States Code, Section 1324, alien smuggling, and if convicted could receive up to 10 years in prison. All illegal aliens are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.
