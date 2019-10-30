Del Rio is nothing, or next to nothing, without the San Felipe Springs and the San Felipe Creek that flows from those springs.
Without this constant source of pure water, it is likely that Del Rio would not even exist. The water that flows from the series of artesian springs along the head of the San Felipe Creek is the reason human beings stopped and eventually settled here.
During the last city council meeting, as has been recounted elsewhere in this newspaper, several council members expressed outrage that they had not been informed about a report of higher-than-normal levels of E. coli, a bacterium found in mammal feces, in several areas of the creek.
The higher-than-normal E. coli levels were found in several areas of the creek, particularly in the Blue Hole, a popular local swimming spot, in two rounds of testing conducted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in May and again in September. Those results were discussed by the city’s parks and recreation advisory board, but not formally presented to the city council, whose members groused they were forced to read about the results in the local newspaper.
At least one member of council also began questioning the role of the parks advisory board and called on a joint meeting with the parks board to discuss “strategy and (a) plan of action.”
While it is entirely appropriate that the council demand better communication from its appointed boards and from its administrative staff, I feel I must also caution them to keep the real issue in sight.
In other words, let’s fix the problem, not shoot the messenger.
The parks board serves an invaluable function and, having attended many of their meetings, I know that all of its members care deeply about Del Rio’s parks and recreational facilities and improving them for the benefit of all Del Rioans.
Yes, they do need to come up with a method to better inform the city council of the work they are doing, perhaps a written summary that could be sent to council members or a verbal report that could be presented by a member of the advisory board or a staff member at council meetings once a month.
The city’s administrative staff, too, needs to step up its game to make sure that the council knows what’s happening with its boards and committees. Council members don’t necessarily have the time to attend all the meetings of the boards they’ve appointed, nor do board members have time to attend all of the council meetings. This is where city staff must serve as the bridge between the two.
The real problem, though, is the E. coli in the creek, and the city needs to focus its attention on verifying the test results, pinpointing the sources of potential contamination and cleaning them up. Let’s work on that instead of pointing fingers.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
