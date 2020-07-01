While the Fourth of July celebrations can be exciting and filled with joy for people, some of our four legged companions do not share the same feelings when it comes down to firecrackers, fireworks and loud noises.
Fourth of July festivities are approaching and a local veterinary clinic shared tips to protect pets and prevent them from getting lost during all the commotion.
Del Rio Diagnostic Veterinary Hospital shared the tips on Monday night, as the holiday will take place on Saturday. The American Society for Prevention of Cruetly to Animals – ASPCA also stated there’s an increase of lost animals during this holiday.
