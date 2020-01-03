Members of the Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at the truly unique and beautifully decorated home of Toni Hull on Saturday, Dec. 14, for their annual Christmas celebration.
The ladies and several guests enjoyed a pot-luck luncheon, followed by musical entertainment by Toni Hull and her guest Barbara Chase. After their outstanding performance, DAR members and their visitors engaged in a rousing sing-a-long to complete the day’s festivities.
Members at the party that day included Nancy Baker, Jan Chism, Karen Collins, Jakelynn Crawford, Billie Jean Davis, Billie Franklin, Alice Hicks, Woodie Hornburg, Toni Hull, Lesley Jones, Chris Lacey, Betty Lawrence, Wanna Lloyd, Yvonne Quigley, and Woodie Trotter. About 10 guests also enjoyed the special occasion with their DAR friends.
Any woman, 18 years of older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal decent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for DAR membership. For more information, contact Regent Billie Franklin at (830) 988 3258.
The group meets on the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at El Progreso Library in Uvalde. The next meeting is planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020.
