An airman was found dead in his dormitory Monday at Laughlin Air Force Base, and the causes of his death remain under investigation the base’s Public Affairs Department said Tuesday night.
The department identified the 47th Flying Training Wing member as Airman 1st Class Jerry Nolascoperalta. He was assigned to the 47th Comptroller Squadron as a financial management technician, the department said.
“This loss weighs heavily on every member of our Laughlin family,” said Col. Lee Gentile, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and co-workers of our beloved member. As we work through this tragedy, our focus is on ensuring our leaders take a moment to personally engage their Airmen and uplift one another during this difficult time.”
Nolascoperalta is a 19 year-old native from Patterson, New Jersey and is survived by his mother, stepfather, brother and grandmother.
The circumstances surrounding Nolascoperalta’s death are under investigation, Public Affairs said.
The base encouraged Laughlin members affected by this loss to contact the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 298 5620, Chapel at 298 5111, or Mental Health Clinic at 298-6422.
