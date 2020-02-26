February 26, 2020 Jail Log
Feb. 16
Gerardo Mejia-Ramirez
Driving while intoxicated second offense
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Antonio Velazquez
Driving while intoxicated
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 17
Ricardo Salas
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 18
Danny Edward Griffin
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension without financial responsibility
Texas Department of Public Safety
