February 26, 2020 Jail Log

Feb. 16

Gerardo Mejia-Ramirez

Driving while intoxicated second offense

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Antonio Velazquez

Driving while intoxicated

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 17

Ricardo Salas

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 18

Danny Edward Griffin

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension without financial responsibility

Texas Department of Public Safety

