A Del Rio man was sentenced to 10 years in a state jail after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court documents state.
Pedro Lopez, III, 28, was sentenced on Nov. 18 in the 83rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena, according to the judgement of conviction filed on Dec. 3.
By pleading guilty, Lopez admitted to having utilized a knife in the commission of the offense, and to having committed burglary of habitation on May 18, court documents state.
Lopez’s conviction stems from an incident occurring in May, at the 500 block of East Gutierrez, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gutierrez to assist emergency medical technicians.
Officers John Monk and Luis Enriquez went to Val Verde Regional Medical Center to begin interviewing and gathering evidence from a stabbing victim, and made contact with a nurse who showed Monk two items he had collected from the victim, the report states.
One item was a knife, which the nurse stated the victim had on his person when he was brought in. The victim identified this item as the knife used to stab him and stated he had taken it from the attacker after struggling with him, the report states.
Monk also collected the victim’s bloody boots. These items were later placed into DRPD evidence for safekeeping along with a lab request for DNA analysis, the report states.
Enriquez meanwhile began taking photographs of the victim in the radiology room and began initial interviews of him while the emergency room doctor and nurses attended to him. The victim was covered in blood and suffering from a collapsed lung, arterial laceration to his right triceps, a laceration on his right forearm, a superficial stab wound in his upper back and a left occipital laceration on his head, the report states.
Enriquez questioned the victim briefly in the radiology room and the questioning continued by Monk and Enriquez once the victim was brought into the trauma room. The victim stated he did not know the identity of the attacker, the report states.
The victim said he was watching TV in his living room while his two children were in their rooms. He left his front door unsecured because his wife was out grocery shopping and he anticipated her coming home soon, the report states.
Suddenly an unknown Hispanic man came into his home and appeared to be high on drugs. He threatened him in Spanish that he was going to “kill them both.” The victim did not know who, other than himself, the suspect was referring to when he said this, the report states.
The suspect approached him and lunged at him hitting him in the chest, but he did not see he had been stabbed at that point. He stated the man continued to attack him and at some point he realized the man was using a knife, the report states.
The victim managed to knock the man down and gained control of his arm and the knife. The assailant began saying to kill him, but the victim pleaded with the man to leave and calm down, the report states.
The victim’s oldest son entered the room while his father was struggling with the suspect. The victim told him to call his mother, who in turn called 911.
When officers arrived they did not find the suspect inside the residence, but they located a wallet with a Texas offender card under the name of Pedro Lopez on the site.
While Enriquez and Monk were at the hospital with the victim, officers began searching the area. Lopez was located later, when Del Rio Police Department dispatched advised there was a man by the name of Pedro Lopez on a 911 call claiming he needed medical attention and was saying he was at 400 North Bedell Avenue, the report states.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd District Attorney Michael Bagley.
“The District Attorney’s Office is pleased with the plea and sentence in the case against Pedro Lopez, III. It resulted in a 10-year prison term assessed against Lopez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which was a knife,” Bagley said.
“We believe this was a fair and accurate sentence based on the facts of the case, the defendant’s background and his willingness to accept his responsibility. I, again, thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case and the DA’s staff as well who worked on the prosecution of the case. We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to make and keep our community safe,” Bagley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.