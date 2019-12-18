Dec. 18, 2019 Police Blotter
DWI
Jesus Manuel Flores, 29, a resident of the 700 block of Alderete Lane, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Nov. 28 at 11:24 p.m. at the 600 block of Las Vacas Street, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded on that date to the report of an unresponsive man inside a truck parked in the parking lot of a convenience store, on the driver’s seat, police records state.
Flores was woken by the officers and administered a standard field sobriety test, yielding multiple clues of intoxication, according to the arrest report.
Flores was transported to the police station for processing, the report states.
Emmanuel Robles, 22, a resident of the 600 block of Gregory Drive, was arrested on Nov. 29, at 3:10 a.m. and charges with driving while intoxicated, police records show.
Robles was arrested after Del Rio Police Department Officer Raymundo Mendoza observed a black Charger disregarding a stop sign and found the driver to be intoxicated, the arrest report states.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Alberto Jose Castro, 24, a resident of the 300 block of Greenwillow Street, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Nov. 23, at 9:34 p.m. at the 500 block of West 14th Street, police record state.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded on that date to a report of a suspicious man leaning against a vehicle; Castro, according to the report, was found to be under the influence of a substance.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Aaron Adam Cox, 32, a resident of the 100 block of Shannon Circle, was arrested on Nov. 24 at 5:45 a.m. and charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
On that date Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Seventh Street in reference to an unwanted man who was attempting to enter a residence through a window, police records show.
