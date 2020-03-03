Results of the Democratic primary election held March 3 in Val Verde County
State Representative District 74 (Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Val Verde counties)
Val Verde County only - Early voting and mail in
Rowland Garza 1,222
Eddie Morales 558
Ramsey English Cantu 242
Val Verde County only - Final results
Rowland Garza 1,881
Eddie Morales 896
Ramsey English Cantu 371
Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 1
Early voting and mail in
Martin Wardlaw 367
Liz Elizalde de Calderon 168
Carlos "Charlie" Robles 118
Final results
Martin Wardlaw 497
Liz Elizalde de Calderon 233
Carlos "Charlie" Robles 164
Tax Assessor/Collector
Early voting and mail in
Rogelio "Roy" Muzquiz 934
Elodia Garcia 1,125
Final results
Rogelio "Roy" Muzquiz 1,392
Elodia Garcia 1,787
Val Verde County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Early voting and mail in
Roberto Castillo 156
Clay Cowan 108
Jesse James Treviño 240
Ramon Hernandez 154
Final results
Roberto Castillo 225
Clay Cowan 140
Jesse James Treviño 310
Ramon Hernandez 218
All results are unofficial until canvassed by party officials
