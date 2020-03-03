Democratic Primary

Results of the Democratic primary election held March 3 in Val Verde County

State Representative District 74 (Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Val Verde counties)

Val Verde County only - Early voting and mail in

Rowland Garza 1,222

Eddie Morales 558

Ramsey English Cantu 242

Val Verde County only - Final results

Rowland Garza 1,881

Eddie Morales 896

Ramsey English Cantu 371

Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 1

Early voting and mail in

Martin Wardlaw 367

Liz Elizalde de Calderon 168

Carlos "Charlie" Robles 118

Final results

Martin Wardlaw 497

Liz Elizalde de Calderon 233

Carlos "Charlie" Robles 164

Tax Assessor/Collector

Early voting and mail in

Rogelio "Roy" Muzquiz 934

Elodia Garcia 1,125

Final results

Rogelio "Roy" Muzquiz 1,392

Elodia Garcia 1,787

Val Verde County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Early voting and mail in

Roberto Castillo 156

Clay Cowan 108

Jesse James Treviño 240

Ramon Hernandez 154

Final results

Roberto Castillo 225

Clay Cowan 140

Jesse James Treviño 310

Ramon Hernandez 218

All results are unofficial until canvassed by party officials

