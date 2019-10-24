Early voting in the Texas constitutional amendment election is currently underway, with 10 propositions on the ballot needing a majority of the votes in order to change certain aspects of state government.
In addition, voters from mostly all of Val Verde County are also facing the possibility of passing a $19,000,000 bond for the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District which – if approved by voters – will be utilized for the construction of a new elementary school.
Much has been written and said about both topics, but questions still remain, especially regarding the confusing wording utilized in Proposition 4, which addresses the topic of whether or not levying an income tax in Texas.
Proposition 4 is worded as follows: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
The voter has the options of voting “for” or “against” such proposition.
The confusion arises from the fact that a voter choosing voting “for” the proposition may think he or she would be in favor of the implementation of a state income tax, which is not, I repeat NOT the case.
The key word in this proposition is “prohibiting” so if you choose to vote “for” Prop. 4, you are in fact helping prohibit a state income tax.
So you think you have it figured out, huh?
Well, there is more than meets the eye, and – fair warning – by the time you finish reading this column you may be even more confused than before.
Advocates of prohibiting a state income tax argue that such measure would harm the economy more than helping it.
James Quintero, head of the Think Local Liberty project at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told The Center Square that Texas has performed well economically because of a lack of income tax, according to the Associated Press.
“Research has consistently shown that states without an income tax economically outperform states with an income tax,” Quintero said. “From 2006 to 2016, the nine states without an income tax experienced greater prosperity than the nine states with the highest marginal income tax rates.”
The implementation of a state income tax would discourage productivity, wage gains, savings and investment, he said.
Pretty straight forward. Well, not so much, because there is always another side to every story, and not everyone in Texas is against the measure.
State Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, called the proposition a “waste of time” and “a political stunt,” the Texas Tribune recently published.
He said he currently opposes an income tax, but the state may be necessitating an alteration to the state tax structure in the future.
Dick Lavine, a senior fiscal analyst at the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities, said the issue is already covered in the state constitution, according to the Tribune.
Now let’s see what current law on income tax actually reads in the Texas Constitution, Article 8, Section 24.
“A general law enacted by the legislature that imposes a tax on the net incomes of natural persons, including a person’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income, must provide that the portion of the law imposing the tax not take effect until approved by a majority of the registered voters voting in a statewide referendum held on the question of imposing the tax.
The referendum must specify the rate of the tax that will apply to taxable income as defined by law.”
In lay terms it says that under current law, for this type of tax to be levied, a statewide referendum must be held. In addition, a majority of registered voters must approve the referendum for the tax to be enacted.
Prop. 4 would amend the state constitution so that any income tax resolution would need two-thirds support in both legislative chambers before the matter goes to voters, who would ultimately decide.
The bottom line, one should not be needing a copy of the Texas Constitution, the Merriam-Webster and a dictionary of synonyms in order to understand and make an educated decision when casting a vote on such an important matter like a constitutional amendment election.
Early voting began Monday and runs through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
