Val Verde County does not have a water management plan. Without one, the future of our water is unknown.
My goal is to avoid improper management of our water resources so that our county does not suffer the same fate the City of Fort Stockton endured with Comanche Springs.
By 2070, Texas’ population is expected to increase by more than 70 percent and the demand for water will grow. The county has already drawn attention from large companies interested in selling our groundwater to other communities. Ensuring our area water is conserved in a changing world should be top priority.
Without a governing body, the “Rule of Capture” reigns. Property owners can pump as much water as they want regardless of the negative impacts it may have on springs, rivers, lakes, creeks, municipal water supplies, or other landowners. The Devils River, Rio Grande, Amistad Reservoir, Pecos River and San Felipe Creek, are all fed by groundwater from the Edwards-Trinity Aquifer. If we pump too much groundwater, these rivers can be impacted.
Tourism in Val Verde County generates over $52-million per year. Major draws to the area include Amistad Recreation Area, Lower Pecos River murals and the Devils River. Other economic drivers like Laughlin Air Force Base, also depend on this water. If we misuse our resources, we threaten our economy.
The Devils River Conservancy’s “Water. The Consequences?” initiative highlights the risk of not planning for the future of our county’s water resources. The campaign advocates for a management plan that protects private property rights, stream flows, recreational values and municipal water supplies.
The DRC surveyed candidates running for the state legislature on their position toward water conservation efforts.
Both Republicans and Democrats agreed that Texans have a vested interest in publicly owned lands, and that a science-based approach is needed to protect our natural resources. I encourage you to get engaged and consider which candidate will support a smart water plan. As citizens of Val Verde County, we need to ensure our leaders plan for the future.
Find out how you can protect Val Verde County’s natural resources at devilsriverconservancy.org
