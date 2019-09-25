Sept. 4
Victor Ortiz
Warrant, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Arturo Rodriguez
Warrant, terroristic threat of family/household
Mario E. Stafford
Warrant, Ct 1-2 bail jumping and failure to appear; warrant Ct-1 possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram; warrant Ct-2 possession of a firearm by felon
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Yesenia Torres
Warrant, burglary of habitation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 5
Fidel Jasso
DWI
Del Rio Police Department
Mario Alberto Moreno
Warrant, failure to appear theft greater than $500 less than $1,500; warrant failure to appear theft of property
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Rodriguez
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Del Rio Police Department
