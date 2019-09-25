Sept. 4

Victor Ortiz

Warrant, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Arturo Rodriguez

Warrant, terroristic threat of family/household

Mario E. Stafford

Warrant, Ct 1-2 bail jumping and failure to appear; warrant Ct-1 possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram; warrant Ct-2 possession of a firearm by felon

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Yesenia Torres

Warrant, burglary of habitation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 5

Fidel Jasso

DWI

Del Rio Police Department

Mario Alberto Moreno

Warrant, failure to appear theft greater than $500 less than $1,500; warrant failure to appear theft of property

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Rodriguez

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Del Rio Police Department

