Just as sure as there was a Garden of Eden, Hurricane Dorian was going to go over Florida and hit Alabama, according to Donald Trump’s weather map, which he was holding proudly in his hands in front of the cameras for the world to see, except the world at the very same time was watching Dorian heading north to the Carolinas.
How embarrassing for this country whose president makes things up, including weather maps, breaking the law by giving out false information about the weather.
A local columnist follows in the footsteps of his fake president to say “In God We Trust” got on our coinage in 1864. But like Clint Eastwood would say: “Don’t p--s on me and tell me it’s raining.”
I read some years ago where President Eisenhower ordered “In God We Trust” on our money to show the difference between America and Communism. The local columnist says it’s our motto. But it’s not our motto in the Constitution, not even in the preamble.
The only reference the Founders made to a spiritual being in their documents, was an appeal to “the Supreme Judge of the World” and was at the end of the Declaration of Independence, which sounds like a passing thing, the obligatory mention. Which I imagine was to bring everybody along. And it was the Supreme Judge of the World they appealed to, not just God of America.
And president number two, John Adams, signed a treaty overwhelmingly passed by Congress which included that America was not a Christian country. And obviously we are not officially a Christian country or Muslim, nor Jewish.
We are a country of secular law, not Bible law. We are a country of liberty, and justice for all, although the two have never been applied equally for all, and still are not today.
I do not necessarily subscribe to the idea of political correctness, but the civil rights legislation of the 1960s did correct a lot of blatant discrimination, and disrespect that had squatted in the American social order since before the Founders; and there are still elements in this country that want back their old ways. And in Donald Trump, they have found hope, and are acting out their racist ways openly.
These elements, like their ancestors have always claimed the Statue of Liberty for themselves and Europeans like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he of the wild hair who “rather be dead in a ditch” than go back to the EU to ask for another Brexit date. Mr. Johnson got wiped out by his own Parliament.
We should have such luck with the Senate Republicans wiping out Trump. “Moscow” Mitch McConnell will never let that happen, not with his wife Elaine Chao working for Trump.
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow said of the statue:
“The statue was not conceived as a beacon of liberty and immigration. The idea was conceived by French abolitionist Éduoard de Laboulaye in 1865, two months after the Civil War ended, a monument to the emancipation of this county’s slaves.
In an early model of the statue, she holds in her left hand broken shackles, a symbol of the freed slave, but in the final version, the left hand holds a tablet inscribed with the Roman numerals for July 4, 1776. The independence of White America had been elevated, and the independence of Black America was pushed down as low as it could go. It appears by her foot, inching out from under her robe, bare visible, all but erased.”
Neither the statue nor the Founders were born hypocrites, but America made them so. And “Trump isn’t giving birth to a racist policy; he is resurrecting one.” The Founders left God out of the Constitution and settled on secular government because they knew the history of God and government together.
Kings and queens in league with so-called men of God.
They both would fleece the peons; one with fear of God, and the other with the fear of the king’s army. One with the cross, the other with the lance.
One living high on the hog with his family, the other drinking fine wines with steak, while the peons would pick crap with the chickens.
The Founders made clear that no president can profit while in office or have a personal relationship with dictators. They called it emoluments.
I am going to close with a question for Bible thumpers.
Whose side was God on in America’s bloody Civil War?
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
