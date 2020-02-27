Latin Grammy nominee Elefante will be performing for the first time in Del Rio tomorrow at the Del Rio Civic Center. The Latin rock band will perform at 9 p.m. in the civic center’s Pecan Ballroom.
The performance will include hit songs such as “Así es la Vida,” “Durmiendo con la Luna,” “Mentirosa” and more.
The band came into popularity during the early 2000s, and opened up for major musical performers such as Shakira and Maná.
Elefante’s discography includes the albums El Que Busca Encuentra, released in 2001; Lo Que Andábamos Buscando (2002); Elefante (2005), Resplandor, (2007), and E:87600 (2012).
The band’s self-titled album was nominated to the Best Pop Album by a Duo/Group with Vocals in the 2005 Grammys.
Last year, the band released a symphonic version of the single “Amores Prohibidos,” and the single “Nuestro Juramento.”
Paul Poag Theatre Director Leno Hernandez said that by supporting the acts coming into town, it will increase the opportunity of bringing bigger performances.
“We need to support these acts when they come in. Supporting them ensures the promoter’s interest in bringing in bigger and better acts,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez did advise tickets will increase in price at the door. Tickets are still available for presale purchase online through paulpoagevents.com and will be available for purchase at the doors.
Tickets for purchase are for general admission and VIP tables.
