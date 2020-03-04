Popular KENS5 anchor and reporter Vanessa Croix believes you should follow your dream.
Croix was the keynote speaker at the 2020 Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Air Force Base Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday.
Claudia Lopez, the master of ceremonies for the event, introduced Croix, who attended the event with her husband Orlando.
Croix spent more than a decade as a high school teacher and counselor before “taking a leap of faith to pursue her dream of working in TV news.”
“Now she covers issues along the border and recently interviewed Raul Ortiz, former chief of the Border Patrol sector in Del Rio, for a segment on immigration,” Lopez said.
Croix began by speaking about her teaching career and how much she loved working with young people.
She focused on individual students, including one named Daniel.
“He was the second oldest of eight siblings. Mom and Dad both worked two jobs. Daniel would go home from school every night and help take care of his siblings. He would help them with their homework, he would make them dinner, get them to bed, then he would start his homework. He would get up the next morning at 5 a.m. because he was on the cross-country team and would run every day,” Croix said.
When it came time for Daniel to go to college, Croix encouraged him – and other students whom she mentored – to write letters, to tell their stories.
“So he did that, and he was accepted to Texas A&M, and he’s now a teacher and a coach at the same middle school he attended,” Croix said.
Croix said she encouraged the youngsters to share their unique stories “because I knew they would make an impact.”
After seeing that each student had a “unique and amazing story,” Croix said, she learned “that your story can make a difference.”
After teaching high school, Croix became a counselor and soon after, “realized I wanted to follow my dream of becoming a TV journalist.”
“During that time, my students were very supportive and they were truly my inspiration,” Croix said, noting they wrote her more than 300 cards encouraging her on her new path.
“So I took a big leap of faith. I applied for an internship and started applying for jobs after that,” Croix said as she chronicled her journey to becoming an anchor and reporter in Bryan/College Station before moving to KENS5 in San Antonio.
“It wasn’t an easy journey. My first station, I would work 12- to 14-hour days. I would shoot stories, anchor two shows and I also produced shows, so I was writing scripts for the newscasts, as well as producing things for social media, but I loved every single second of it, and I still do. I realized I had found my calling,” Croix said.
She went over some of the stories she covered, including reporting from Santa Fe, Texas, where she reported on a horrific school shooting, an event that left her grieving, she said.
“It was about 15 minutes before I could get out of my car with my camera and be a journalist,” she said.
“As journalists, we often see people at their lowest points,” she said, recalling other moving stories she had covered, including that of a veteran who had survived three tours of duty in Vietnam and cancer and who had lost his home in a fire.
Croix said she also gets to see people on their best days, like a little boy who has autism and who “discovered his voice” using an Ironman mask.
“One thing that’s really important to me is telling stories in the places other people don’t go, that people don’t know about,” Croix said.
She said she convinced her station to allow her to cover the border and its unsung heroes, like Pleasanton Police Chief Ron Santos and Del Rio’s own Ortiz and the members of the Border Patrol and other first responders.
“So there’s still some days when I get up after only a few hours of sleep and wonder if it’s all worth it, being away from my family, working endless hours and hauling my camera around in 100-degree heat in the summer, but not long ago, one of my former students reached out to me, telling me he appreciated my help motivating him to graduate high school and pursue a college education.
“He told me about his successful job in San Antonio and he tells me that every night he turns on the news. He points to the TV when I come on and tells his daughter, ‘She helped me become who I am today.’ I guess I’ll always be a teacher at heart, but now if I can tell a story that empowers someone with information, if I can tell a story that teaches compassion, if I can tell a story that motivates someone else to make a difference, then I guess I still have a few more stories to tell,” Croix said.
