We have a little wood stove in our living room and enjoy it very much when the weather is cold. My wife’s dog’s bed is right next to the stove and she loves to get real close to it when it is warm.
Last week it was cold, I went to the door and let the dog in, she went straight to her bed by the stove and flopped down. I went over by her called her name, talked to her and even petted on her and still no movement whatsoever.
I think she would not respond because she was afraid I would put her out of the house. That dog enjoying the benefits of our home, being loved, and the warm stove reminded me of something in the Bible.
God loves us very much and wants us close to Him, (John 3:16). We can get close to Him when we ask God to forgive our sins and accept Jesus Christ as our personal Lord and Savior, (Mark 10:45, Romans 5:8 & 8:32).
The Bible says we show our love for Him when we obey His commands, (John 14:21). After we have accepted Jesus Christ we can experience the Love of God in a great way, (Matthew 6:33, 1 Corinthians 2:12, Philippians 4:19).
It is like that dog enjoying being loved and the warm stove, See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
