Victoria Balderas is presented with a $300 check by International Good Neighbor Council ñ Del Rio chapter for her winning art piece in the Fiesta de Amistad poster contest. Balderasís art will be used as the image for the upcoming Fiesta de Amistad festivities in October.
Atzimba Morales, Sr. is presented with a $200 check by former City of Del Rio Mayor Dora Alcala, Dr. Maria G. Ramirez and International Good Neighbor Council ñ Del Rio chapter board members for her second place art piece in the Fiesta de Amistad poster contest. Moralesís art will be on display during the month of October as part of the Fiesta de Amistad festivities.
The International Good Neighbor Council presents the third place artwork created by Angelica Martinez Diego, with San Felipe Exes President Alonso Martinez presenting the award. The artwork will be on display during the month of October as part of the Fiesta de Amistad festivities.
Photos by Atzimba Morales
The International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio chapter honored participants of the Fiesta de Amistad poster competition and revealed the image that will be used to celebrate the event’s 60th anniversary.
The organization presented awards to three participants from the Fiesta de Amistad poster competition. Victoria Balderas received first place, Atzimba Morales, Sr. received second place and Angelica Martinez Diego received third place.
