The International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio chapter honored participants of the Fiesta de Amistad poster competition and revealed the image that will be used to celebrate the event’s 60th anniversary.

The organization presented awards to three participants from the Fiesta de Amistad poster competition. Victoria Balderas received first place, Atzimba Morales, Sr. received second place and Angelica Martinez Diego received third place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.