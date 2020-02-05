The Queen City Belles will be returning to the Fiesta Flambeau parade for the upcoming 2020 edition of the traditional celebration. Leading up to the parade, the team auditioned for a chance to perform at the Feb. 1 Spurs game while preparing for state and national competitions.
The team received an invitation to participate in the parade, taking place on Apr. 25 this year, according to Queen City Belles Head Coach Kayla Rodriguez.
The team participated in the parade last year and won first place in the high school division of the parade, Rodriguez said.
The parade is the largest illuminated parade in the United States and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Literary Classics.”
The team has yet to decide on a literary classic or accompanying song they will be using for the parade, Rodriguez said.
Recently, the team auditioned for the opportunity to perform in the Feb. 1 Spurs game, as part of the pre-game or halftime show. The Belles auditioned against other teams and only the top four would perform in the game.
“The Queen City Belles were close, but we didn’t get the opportunity to perform during the Spurs game. They did get the opportunity to compete on the game floor,” Rodriguez said.
Many of the other teams commented the Belles would surely be selected for the performance, but once the winners were announced the Belles did not get called up, Rodriguez said.
As a result, the audition was a learning experience for the team, Rodriguez said.
Through competition the team is getting better, according to Rodriguez.
Normally, the Belles only participate in one competition per year, but Rodriguez decided to change that. This year, Rodriguez wants the team to participate in four competitions.
The Belles are able to learn and become more motivated by watching other teams. “Since it’s just us here (in Del Rio) … sometimes we need the other teams,” Rodriguez said.
The team is preparing for the Showmakers of America State contest, which will be held in San Marcos on Feb. 29 to March 1, with the Danceline Productions USA National Championships on March 20-21.
Throughout all that, the Belles will continue to participate in community events, such as the upcoming Night to Shine prom. “That’s our way of giving back,” Rodriguez said.
