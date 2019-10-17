Del Rioans can stay busy this weekend with the 59th annual Fiesta de la Amistad festivities. The annual Arts and Crafts Show will take place on Oct. 19-20 at Greenwood Park.
The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio chapter member Alma Nuñez said the show will feature food and artisanal vendors. Food stalls will consist of gorditas, aguas frescas, tacos tapatios and more according to Nuñez.
Arts and crafts vendors will be selling a variety of items including candles, jewelry, metal artwork, wood decorations, crochet and nail strips, according to Nuñez.
Del Rioans can also look forward to live entertainment from La Potra and the Casa de la Cultura’s Ballet Folklórico.
La Potra’s performance will consist of ranchero music, according to Nuñez. La Potra is a native from the city of Acuña and currently resides in San Angelo, Texas.
She previously performed in Del Rio on other occasions. “Every time I speak with her about singing at the Arts and Crafts event, she just gets excited,” Nuñez said.
Following La Potra’s performance will be an intermission with music by DJ Alfonso Coronado at noon, then at 2 p.m. the Casa de la Cultura’s Ballet Folklórico group will perform.
Friends of Del Rio Animals will host their Howl-o-ween pet costume contest after the ballet’s performance, according to Nuñez.
While the event is part of the Fiesta de la Amistad’s weekend lineup, supporting the businesses at the show helps locals prosper and bring money into the community, Nuñez said.
“We help them (the vendors) feed their families, pay their bills, and so on, but most important, it helps the community to be more connected; to get to know our neighbors, build memories, continue traditions, and the experience is more fun and very relaxing,” Nuñez said.
