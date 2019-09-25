Buffalo Wings & Rings is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Del Rio.
The restaurant’s owners, Leticia and Eduardo Amezcua Sr. and son Eddie Amezcua Jr. and daughter Liliana Echavarria, kicked off a week-long celebration at the popular eatery, 3600 Veterans Blvd., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
Joining the Amezcuas at the ceremony were members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce’s Red Carpet Ambassadors, Chef Buffalo, the restaurant’s mascot; and Del Rio High School Mariachi de Media Noche.
“This is awesome. We’ve really been blessed. I want to thank the community for their support for the past 10 years. Time really does fly. It just doesn’t seem like 10 years,” Eduardo Amezcua Sr. said as he surveyed the swirl of activity inside the restaurant.
Amezcua said he and his wife had always talked about opening a franchise restaurant and looked at several different companies. Following a layoff from his regular job, Amezcua said he and his wife visited a Buffalo Wings & Rings in New Braunfels and liked what they saw.
They sent a letter asking about opening a Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise here and were approved.
Eddie Amezcua Jr. said the franchise includes restaurants from North Carolina to the central U.S. to California.
“We’ve been growing with the franchise. For instance, the way we toss our wings now, that started in Del Rio. Our micheladas started in Del Rio, and now they do them all over,” he said.
He said when the Del Rio restaurant opened, it broke the single-week sales record for the company.
“We’ve also been honored as franchisee of the year, operations of the year, manager of the year. So, as far as the franchise, they know where Del Rio is,” the younger Amezcua said.
He described Buffalo Wings & Rings as a “restaurant with an elevated sports bar menu.”
“We don’t have just the few foods you might expect at a sports bar. All of our food is fresh, never frozen. The big difference is that you can pick your flavor and how hot you want it. Some people say they like barbecue, but they don’t want it hot, so they can get it mild or medium. Some people like it very hot, so they can get atomic. That one barbecue flavor can be five different levels of heat,” he said.
The restaurant also features burgers, quesadillas and a variety of salads.
The Amezcuas say what really sets the restaurant apart is its focus on service.
“Customer service has always been a key factor that we try to push out there. We try to empower our managers with our vision of what we feel the restaurant should be, and they pass it along to the employees,” Amezcua said.
The Amezcuas also say they are at the restaurant often, doing what needs to be done.
“We’ve never been afraid to get our hands dirty,” Eddie Amezcua Jr. said.
As part of Buffalo Wings & Rings’ anniversary celebration, the locally-beloved gyro sandwich, part of the restaurant’s original menu, returns for a week and on Saturday, the restaurant will host a “principal versus principal” and “bank versus bank” wing eating contest, as part of its anniversary celebration. The contests begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Amezcua said there will be lots of giveaways throughout the day.
The Amezcuas say they attribute the restaurant’s success to their many Del Rio fans.
“I really, really appreciate people’s loyalty, Eduardo Amezcua Sr. said.
