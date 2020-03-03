The owner of a house on the city’s south side, targeted for demolition, has met the requirements set by the Building Standards Commission and will be allowed to restore it.
Members of the Building Standards Commission, though, said they will continue to monitor ongoing work at the house, owned by Del Rioan Dolly Calderon.
The Calderon house was one of the first structures to be targeted during a city-wide effort to cut down on the numbers of dangerous buildings in the city, an initiative that began in late 2019, after the Del Rio City Council seated new members on the Del Rio Building Standards Commission. The reinvigorated commission began meeting in late 2019.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook presented information about the structure, located at 403 Plaza Ave., to the Building Standards Commission at its meeting Wednesday.
“We have discussed this (structure) at every meeting. Ms. Calderon is here tonight, and I’ll walk you through my update, which is a very abbreviated report. I remind you that last month, the direction of the commission was to secure two openings (in the structure) no later than Feb. 5, to obtain city permits for repairs by Feb. 19 and to update the status at this meeting,” Cook said.
Cook referred the commissioners to a series of photos he took of the property on Feb. 6.
“The photos confirm that the two major openings in the structure are sufficiently secure, albeit there are some gaps. At that time, there was one window on the left elevation that remained unsecure, but it has been secured since, and I’ve confirmed that. The roof remains unsecured, but of course it’s a two-story structure,” Cook said.
There had been “some issue” regarding actual ownership of the property, Cook said, but noted Calderon provided deeds proving she was indeed the rightful owner.
“And she’s hired a contractor to repair the structure and has obtained a city permit. We think it’s the only one she’ll need currently, and that permit will provide for replacement of the first floor wood floor joists, the second floor wood floor joists, all new interior stud walls, gypsum board and a new roof system: insulation, underlayment, shingles and paper,” Cook told the commission.
“If she chooses to do any window replacements later, the chief building official advised her that this current building permit can be revised to then cover window replacements, but it does not at this time,” he added.
“So my findings and recommendations to the commission are that the owner did satisfy the commission’s order of Jan. 29. She does still intend to repair the structure at a schedule and pace that is to be determined. She does hold a valid building permit that is valid for six months. I would like to monitor her progress, and I’ll do that with my other hat, as public works director, not as dangerous buildings official,” he added.
“We can always bring this back if progress stops, but I think at this point my recommendation is that this be the last meeting that we need to discuss this property,” Cook said.
He showed the commissioners some photos of the ongoing work.
Calderon also addressed the commission, noting that Cook had taken his photos the day before her contractor further repaired the “cracks” at the edges of the openings into the ground floor of the house “and as we speak, the roof is being replaced.”
“I just want to say, thank you, Ms. Calderon, for taking action on it. We appreciate you moving forward with this project and hopefully it’s a big success for you,” Commissioner Hector Canales said.
“So you already have it planned out how you’re going to finish this, how you’re going to do it and a timeline? Just out of curiosity, how long is it going to take you to finish?” Commissioner Tomas Robles asked.
Calderon said the roof should be finished in three weeks.
“So what is your recommendation, sir?” Robles asked Cook.
“I think Ms. Calderon has completed your tasks, and that we don’t need to bring this back. I think a motion of tasks completed might put a bow on it,” Cook replied.
Robles asked what would happen if there was a stop in the work Calderon had begun.
“If the house isn’t finished in six months, it is the chief building official’s prerogative to either extend (the building permit) or to do something else. I don’t think that it needs to come back (before the commission),” Cook said.
“So the motion could be, determinations completed and no further actions, and that would just kind of close it,” he added.
“I’ll make the motion that there are no further actions needed on 403 Plaza, and that we hand the ball off to public works and continue to monitor it,” Canales said.
Robles gave the second.
The four commissioners present then voted unanimously to approve Canales’ motion.
“Again, thank you, Ms. Calderon, for your efforts,” Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.