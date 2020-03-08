Four of the buildings on the city’s hit list of dangerous structures have been demolished.
Today, there is a cleared lot and a single mature pecan tree at 105 Frausto St. in south Del Rio.
The dilapidated vacant building on the property was razed in the past three days by West Texas Brushcutters of Brackettville, a subcontractor of Frontera Construction of Del Rio, one of two companies hired by the Del Rio City Council to demolish structures deemed dangerous and uninhabitable by the city’s building standards commission.
Members of the commission heard an update during their most recent meeting on Feb. 26. on those buildings, which they have been reviewing since November.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook began his update to the commission by discussing the house at 105 Frausto St. He informed the commission it would soon be gone.
Cook also spoke about other buildings that have been found dangerous by the commission and ordered demolished.
“The structure at 204 E. Viesca St. has been demolished by the owner ... 100 Urista St. has been demolished and cleared out,” Cook said.
Cook also informed the commission the two owners’ demolition of their own structures saved the city a total of $31,875 in demolition fees.
“1101 Taini St. is the property where the owner began demolition before Christmas. He hasn’t done much since, to be honest. We went to his door one day to talk to him and nobody was home. We’ll continue to monitor that,” Cook said.
The public works director also discussed structures reviewed by the commission in December.
“The house at 604 N. Main St. has been secured and some repairs have been done. 507 W. Fourth, there is no permit yet for that work. I will be giving you another update on that property next month, and the owner should be here in April for a final discussion,” Cook said.
He noted the structure at 509 Ave. T has been demolished by its owner.
Cook also reviewed structures discussed in January.
“At 906 Las Vacas St., that demolition work has started by the owner. The back half (of the structure) is down, but it’s not gone. That was the lady that wants to save the carport, but just needed some additional time over and above the 40 days to demolish it herself, and she has started,” Cook said.
The owner of a structure at 309 W. Garza St., who lives in Big Lake, Texas, has also begun work on that property, Cook said.
