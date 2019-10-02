A man was sentenced in Del Rio to six years in jail, after pleading guilty to several counts of burglary of habitation and criminal mischief. Julio César Sorola-Flores, 26, will be detained for immigration officials after completing his sentence, and could be facing deportation, prosecutors say.
Sorola was sentenced on Sept. 23, by 83rd Judicial District Judge Robert E. Cadena, according to documents recently released.
Court records show he pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft, and one count of criminal mischief.
On March 6, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a series of burglaries, occurring at Butch Cassidy Trail, and at the 200 block of Blue Ridge, they also investigated burglaries occurring in the San Pedro area and in West Cantu Road.
Deputies Adrian Valdez and Juan Delgado and Sgt. Eddie Pena were dispatched to Blue Ridge, for a burglary of a habitation, court records state.
While on the scene, Border Patrol agents advised the deputies they had been tracking a possible undocumented person who had possibly burglarized other residences in the area, documents state.
Deputies noticed an open window leading to inside the residence, and found a cocktail shaker on the ground from which they were able to lift a fingerprint, according to an incident report.
While gathering more information, the deputies were informed another residence had been burglarized down the street, documents state.
Investigators recovered footage identifying Sorola from one of the residences, and stolen goods including a pillow case containing a cooking pot, a pack of sausage, a clear plastic bag containing uncooked shrimp, two packs of tamales, two Hill County Fair water bottles, two 7up’s, one Sprite, two White Castle cheeseburgers, one roll of toilet paper, one set of blue Crocs and a hatchet.
One of the homeowners notified investigators someone had utilized his washer and a fridge and used used his pans to cook for himself before taking his clothes along with a pair of Justin Boots.
The homeowner said the suspect used his bathroom and drank some of his beers.
Border Patrol continued tracking the suspect, leading them to the 100 block of Glen Canyon Drive, where an undocumented person was taken into custody after breaking into that residence, documents state.
When the homeowner looked at the suspect in custody of Border Patrol agents, the homeowner immediately noticed the suspect had on his clothing and boots.
The man was later identified as Sorola, who was taken into custody and transported to the GEO correctional facility.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Michael Bagley and by Second Assistant District Attorney Alex Garver.
“I believe that the sentence imposed and assessed against Mr. Julio César Sorola-Flores is a fair and accurate one in light of the circumstances of his case incidents,” Bagley said.
“The district attorney’s office will not tolerate this type of behavior where individuals are breaking into your homes, your place of security and family,” Bagley said.
The district attorney said all cases will be handled on a case-to-case basis to look at all mitigating favors.
Sorola received six years for the two burglary with intent to commit theft counts, and 12 months for the criminal mischief charges. Both sentences will run concurrently, Bagley said.
“We also want to thank and recognize the law enforcement agents involved in this case as well as my office staff and assistant district attorneys who assisted in bringing this case to a satisfactory resolution,” Bagley said.
