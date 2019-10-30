After evading arrest in a stolen vehicle, a man was sentenced to two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, Correctional Institutions Division, court documents recently released show.
Juan Carlos Limon, 27, was sentenced on Oct. 10 in the 63rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez.
Limon pleaded guilty to the offense of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third degree felony, court documents show.
Limon’s sentence stems from an incident taking place on Feb. 4, when Del Rio Police Department Officer Alexandro Serrano was parked at Losoya/Gillis, and observed a gray Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound; the vehicle matched the description of a stolen car reported in January, court records show.
Serrano began following the vehicle as it turned northbound on Borroum Street, then east on Ceniza Street.
Serrano did not get immediate confirmation on the stolen vehicle report, but Del Rio communications advised the car’s registration had expired in March 2018, the case report states.
As the patrol car approached, the vehicle made an abrupt turn into the alleyway in between Spring/Ceniza Street. Serrano turned his emergency lights and sirens on as the vehicle attempted to elude turning onto Spring Street, then onto Borroum at a high rate of speed, the report states.
As the vehicle approached Ceniza, the driver made a sudden stop on Borroum, exited the vehicle and began running between several houses on Ceniza Street. Serrano observed a passenger inside the vehicle, who would later be identified by police as Joanna Marie Salas, 27.
Salas was detained and placed in the back of a patrol unit as other officers attempted to locate the man; Del Rio communications later confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen, the report states.
Salas would later identify the driver fleeing the vehicle as Limon, and she was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, the report states.
The next day the vehicle was processed for finger print and DNA evidence by Det. Jesus Vargas; the evidence was analyzed by the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory, the report states.
On Feb. 6, Vargas met with the owner of the vehicle to release the car.
Limon was indicted by the Val Verde County grand jury in May.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Second Assistant District Attorney Alex Garver, and by District Attorney Michael Bagley.
“My office recognizes that it is very important to comply with law enforcement agencies’ orders and requests, evading in a motor vehicle also creates a safety hazard for the community, we feel this sentence is fair,” Bagley said.
