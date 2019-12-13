The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Career and Technical Education announced its November 2019 students of the month.
The Del Rio Middle School Student of the Month award was for Rogelio Saldana, the son of Francisca Carrillo and Rogelio Saldana.
Saldana is a Touch System Data Entry Career and Technical Education student, he is also a member of the soccer team. He was nominated by CTE Teacher Anthony Jasso.
The Del Rio Freshman/Early College High School Student of the Month award went to Ashlee Hernandez, she is the daughter of Armando and Anissa Hernandez.
Hernandez is a Career and Technical Education Business Information Management 1 student, she is also a member of the volleyball team. She was nominated by CTE Teacher Michelle Trevino.
The Del Rio High School student of the month award was for Marianna Saucedo, a Career and Technical Education Extended Practicum in Health Science, Certified Nursing Assistant student. She is the daughter of Salvador and Flora Saucedo, she is also a member of the Health Occupations Students of America, student council and the National Technical Honor Society. She was nominated by CTE Teacher Laura Guerrero.
Career and Technical Education students of the month have to be nominated by one of 42 CTE teachers. Selections are based on academic achievement, leadership qualities in CTE programs and outstanding school performance.
The school district offers 13 Career and Technical Education programs.
