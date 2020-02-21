San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced the Career and Technical Education program Students of the Month for the month of February.
CTE students have to be nominated by one of the 42 CTE teachers. Selections are based on academic achievement, leadership qualities in CTE programs and outstanding school performance.
The students of the month are Isabelle Levrie – Del Rio Middle School, Jordan Becker – Del Rio Freshman, and Andres Ordaz – Del Rio High School.
Levrie is the daughter of Israel and Mariana Levrie. She is also a member of DRMS UIL.She is in the Gateway to Technology course and was nominated by CTE Teacher John Reed.
Becker is the daughter of Christina Becker. She is in the Business Information Management I course, orchestra and in science UIL, and was nominated by CTE Teacher Pamela Ochello.
Ordaz is the son of Juan and Sonia Ordaz. He is in the CTE Architecture and Construction course, is a member of the National Honor Society and was nominated by CTE Teacher Jose Mario Esquivel. For additional information, contact CTE Director Roger Gonzalez at (830) 778 4368.
