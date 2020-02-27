We keep learning and relearning that Trump is consorting with the Russians to steal elections! On Feb. 21, the New York Times/Washington Post media reminded us again. In a closed door Democrat Schiff called meeting, anonymous intelligence officials raised questions about Russia helping Trump steal the 2020 election just like he stole it from Hillary in 2016.
The millions of dollars Mueller investigation found absolutely no Russian collusion for Trump. You will soon see Obama/Hillary Russian collusion big time. Now their Deep State holdovers in government are desperate to hide yesterday’s blatant criminality. The truth will likely never be known.
These are professional crooks willing to do whatever it takes to avoid justice, with media protection. The swamp is fighting for its survival, and one should ever count them out. Trump can’t fire them, only transfer them, or pay them to do nothing, neutered of responsibility awaiting retirement. As a new broom he is held captive by scheming bureaucrats, who not a single American voted for.
Now you erudite readers, just think about this secret briefing for a moment. If the Russians are working with Trump to control America’s future, would it not necessarily mean they are in agreement with full bloom, free market capitalism? Putin has finally seen the light, and they are going to change their soul killing tyranny form of government, allowing free markets, supporting Trump’s example in America?
I only figured this out, purchasing a bottle of Prevagen recently, opening my frontal cortex capillaries with ample oxygen supply. It’s a work in progress, because I misspelled Prevagen at first, walked down the hall to get the bottle, forgot what I went for, requiring a second trip.
What a great day for America! Russia wants Trump to be our president, rebuilding our President Obama depleted military might to whoop Russians, neglected forever by the left in favor of social spending, while keeping people poor for votes as they got rich.
The majority media and Democrats constantly tell us it hopelessly bad, while claiming Trump’s economy is really Obama’s. I am so confused with a Quinnipiac poll finding 75 percent of America optimistic about the future, and one poll finding 90 percent of Republicans.
A Russian poll found 20 percent of Russia admitting they wanted to immigrate to America. Why? Russia loves Trump, and Trump loves Russia? I am really confused. I have so many books Anna made me store most in the garage bookcase, including Plutarch’s history of the world, but I’ve have had enough exercise for today. Perhaps tomorrow.
But this Russia thing they are pushing, with Russia liking Trump working to re-elect him, just makes me question everything I once knew. Liberals calling Trump a racist, dumb Republican bringing Putin around to free market capitalism just explodes my mind. Aren’t all Republicans stupid? Remember how stupid Ronald Reagan was? A shallow “B” class actor, out of step with smart America, merely playing a role he knew nothing about. He was as dumb as Trump, making a speech in Berlin telling the Russians to tear down this wall – and they did! Russian Dictator Mikhail Gorbachev quit, and came to America. Who could ever forget how dumb Dan Quayle was? He couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the C and T.
I watched a Massachusetts interview with Senator Edward Markey, and Congressman Joe Kennedy, and were they ever wild eyed desperate to get rid of Trump. He must go! Questioned by a Trump hater nuclear bomb, all angrily shouting that America can’t survive a second term. Were they afraid he would give them a real honest job, with their voters no longer needing free stuff with more jobs than workers?
I googled smartest president ever, and most had Democrats in the top tier, with one not giving Trump’s IQ, merely stating he thought he was smartest of all. Lincoln didn’t make the top 10, Jimmy Carter did. Deep into the search, one had Trump at number two with an IQ of 156, better than Jefferson at 153.8, but behind John Quincy Adams in first at 168.8, our sixth president.
Trump’s place in history will be determined by the gorilla dust molders of public opinion for decades after his presidency, rising only when facts matter.
The truth: This was no more than prevaricating Adam Schiff setting up a secret classified hearing with intelligence, and leaking his made up version of it, desperate to hurt Trump, a felony. A Republican would go to jail. The Russians want Bernie Sanders, and Democrats running America, making it easy to destroy us. Period!
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party. He is a guest columnist. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
