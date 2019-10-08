Concerning Trump’s Ukraine scandal, former Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul’s October third comment, https://is.gd/NOtjTr is insightful. “Why did no one say ‘Mr. President, this is wrong’?” Few enough, it seems.
Haven’t Trump Administration officials known a bus is always available? What makes anyone think they’re exempt from being thrown under?
He’s blamed loyalists VP Pence and AG Barr and now, soon- to-be ex-Energy Secretary Perry, https://is.gd/nfy5SF, for the phone call. Among others, Trump’s previous fixer-lawyer, Michael Cohen, is in prison!
My retired career prosecutor’s advice is “FIBO. Lawyer-up and be the First Into (the grand jury with the most reliable information and get the) Best (deal coming) Out!” – First In, Best Out!
Let two things echo in any recalcitrant brains: 1) FIBO or 2) The sound of another bus sending complicit compadres to prison with iron doors clanking behind.
Think about it. There’s no door number 3, Monty!
