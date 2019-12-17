Attorney General Bill Barr’s hand-picked prosecutor to investigate Trump’s claims the FBI was investigating him, said “there was no evidence any intel agency targeted Trump.”
And the FBI has said there was an investigation back in 2016 of Russian interference in the Trump campaign in favor of Trump, and against Hillary Clinton.
But a local columnist ignores these facts from the Justice Department’s hand-picked investigator assigned by Trump’s own Attorney General Bill “The Fixer” Barr.
Mr. local columnist is fishing in the babbling brook, and coming up with fishy stories by babbling Republican fish, who have poisoned the creek.
You have heard fish stories about the one that got away? It was this big! They say. And Republican member in the U.S. House, Texan Louie Gohmert is telling whoppers saying the impeachment hearings about the big fish in the Oval Office are just the Democrats trying to land a big one. But it looks like the big one will not get away this time because the House Democrats are using a net and they are catching a lot of babbling fish that are willing to ignore dictates from the White House to testify in Congress.
One of them, Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian and a partner in political mischief with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who introduced Parnas to Trump, is ready to spill the beans about Trump’s and Giuliani’s fishing expedition in Ukraine using congressionally assigned taxpayer money for bait.
Another Trump henchman Gordon Sundland, who donated large sums of money to Trump’s 2016 campaign, was made Trump’s ambassador to Europe and, at the urging from Giuliani, Sundland showed up in Ukraine and fired the then ambassador to Ukraine Ms. Yovanovitch, for not playing along with Trump’s plot in Ukraine against the Bidens.
Sundland at first was reluctant to spill the beans against Trump’s failed plot in Ukraine, but later changed his mind, and sang like a tweety bird in front of the House Intelligence Committee, saying, “There was plenty of quid pro quo, everybody was in the loop.”
The House Democrats are determined to impeach Trump, but the Republicans are crying foul, and determined in the Senate to save their king in the Oval Office. And for all the bragging both Trump and his supporters do about “the good economy,” a recent poll says 52 percent of the voters want good jobs and better wages.
And the evil big fish in the Oval Office is underwater in the battleground states where he belongs.
One story that came out of Mr. Big Fish’s recent trip to London, is that the prime ministers of Europe were caught on video laughing, making fun of Trump.
One recent poll has 68 percent of the voters saying they are worse off or the same since Trump took office.
The political divide in this country is much worse with the Trump presidency than it’s ever been, and it’s also become an economic divide: The New York Times Tom Edsall put it this way: Red and blue voters live in different economies.
And I say both the red and blue economies have their share of the tightwads unwilling to pay the workers a livable wage.
But in recent years, the blue states expanded Medicaid and greatly reduced the number of uninsured, while most red states didn’t.
The San Antonio Express-News in an article by Paul Krugman says that obesity rates are higher in the red states than the blue states.
That sounds to me like gluttony abounds in the red states, while the blue states don’t have enough to eat. You know, I see a lot of chubbiness in Buzzard, and Texas is a red state. Texas needs to become blue so we can get trim and slim.
It was recently reported that an astonishing 150,000 Americans died from drug or alcohol abuse in 2017, more than combat deaths in World War I, Korea and Vietnam together; but our sap-sucking politicians never tell us about these things. They only tell us what they think we like to hear.
The evidence suggests they say, that the increased death rate from drug, alcohol and suicide is mostly among people with low education and income levels. And I add that the increase in technology is adding to the people’s anger and financial strains.
I remember growing up, people owned their homes, and some put up gardens and raised chickens. But even that went away. Health reasons? Pooh. What’s healthier than eating three squares a day?
I remember a family who kept a milk cow, they would put the cow in a pasture, and bring it in during the evening and milk it.
And they and the neighborhood stayed pretty healthy.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
