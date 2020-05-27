Members of Del Rio’s American Legion Post #595 and of several other organizations met in the San Felipe Cemetery Sunday to replace U.S. flags on the graves of military veterans.
“Today we’re here honoring our veterans, our fallen veterans, for Memorial Day,” American Legion Post #595 Commander Luis M. Valdez said after organizing teams of American Legion members to cover each section of the cemetery.
The small groups of volunteers fanned out across the old cemetery grounds, taking up old U.S. flags tattered by the wind and faded by the sun and replacing them with crisp new flags.
“We’re going to be placing flags on every single veteran’s gravesite we can find. Hopefully, we can catch them all. We always miss a few, but if we do, we encourage the relatives of those veterans to contact us. We’ll come and place a flag,” Valdez added.
Valdez said he and other American Legion members also reached out to other local service organizations, asking for their members’ assistance with the flag replacement effort
“Our finance officer, Al Martinez, he contacted the San Felipe Exes and got them to come and help out,” Valdez said.
Valdez, who served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975, and who retired from a career in the Border Patrol, said he believes it is important for all Americans to pause and reflect on those who served their country, not only on Memorial Day, but every day.
Maria Esther Castillo, a member of the San Felipe Ex-Students Association, assisted the American Legion members in replacing the flags on the graves.
Castillo said American Legion members invited members of her organization to participate in the event.
“I believe this is our obligation. It’s my duty to do this because I’m an American,” Castillo said, adding she had two brothers who both saw military service during the Vietnam era, but who both returned alive.
