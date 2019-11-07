U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass arrested a convicted sex offender, Nov. 3.
Agents apprehended Felix Canales-Padilla, 42, a citizen of Honduras, after he entered the United States illegally. During processing, records checks revealed that he was convicted in 2001, in Rock County, Wisconsin, of felony child enticement - sexual contact, and sentenced to three years in prison.
Canales-Padilla was issued a Final Order of Removal in 2002. He has subsequently entered the U.S. two additional times in 2005 and 2012 and his order of deportation was reinstated on both occasions.
As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of United States Code Title 8, Section 1326 – re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
All individuals apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks utilizing multiple databases including the use of biometrics to ensure those with criminal history are positively identified regardless of their immigration status.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation's borders at and between the official ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.
