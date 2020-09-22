Local children not enrolled in school will be able to receive meals from the local school district at no cost to their parents until the end of the year.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will be able to provide meals to all local children 18 years and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old at no cost, the school district said.
The change will be in effect until Dec. 31.
Del Rioans can pick up meals for their children through the school district’s grab-and-go meal pick-up lines, the school district said. Meals are available for pick up at Garfield Elementary, Lamar Elementary, North Heights Elementary, Calderon Elementary, Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary and Roberto “Bobby” Barrera Elementary.
Breakfast and lunch menus are provided by the school district via the official Facebook account.
Previously the school district provided meals to all local children 18 years and younger during the summer, and in the spring semester when students began at-home instruction, with restrictions implemented once the 2020-2021 school year began.
The restrictions only allowed students to receive meals during the 2020-2021 school year. During the spring and summer, the school district provided over 24,000 meals to the public in one week.
On Aug. 31, the United States Department of Agriculture - USDA, extended a waiver that will allow the school district to continue providing free meals to children in the Del Rio community till the end of the year.
The department’s decision was to ensure children had access to nutritious food as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to USDA’s statement.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through school meal programs, and today (Aug.31), we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a release.
Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced school districts in the state of Texas can opt to extend and operate Seamless Summer Option or Summer Food Service Program this fall until Dec. 31.
