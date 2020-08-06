The local library will continue to provide craft items for families on a first come first serve basis throughout the upcoming school year, while also recommending resources for educational purposes.
Currently, the Val Verde Library is offering a Pixie in a Jar craft as part of the young adult summer reading program, a program geared for the teenage group.
Jaqueline Vazquez, Young Adults’ Librarian, said there are a few crafts for the pixie craft available, and they are handed out on a first come first serve basis. The pixie craft will be the last craft for the summer program.
“We will continue with our Summer Reading Program family craft bins to be checked out throughout the remainder of the year to library cardholders,” Vazquez said.
The bins contain basic supplies such as glue, scissors and markers along with other materials. The materials are swapped out every week for patrons to be creative at home, according to Vazquez.
Vazquez advised library patrons can call to reserve a craft bin and it will be ready through the library’s curbside service. Craft bins can be checked out for one week.
The library will highlight any crafts of the week through its official Facebook page, with monthly crafts also being announced for the months of September through December. Vazquez added supplies are limited for each craft, and are on a first come first serve basis.
Any other projects will also be announced through the library’s social media.
“As the library, just like many others, are learning to navigate through this time during a pandemic, we will remain vigilant in recommending resources, books, and additional materials for both parents and students as the school year approaches,” Vazquez said.
Majority of the library’s resources are available through its website and the staff is able to assist patrons that are in need of navigating the website and its resources, according to Vazquez. The library will continue to provide curbside service for the foreseeable future.
