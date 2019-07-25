Summer concerts continue Friday Night at Brown Plaza with a local norteño band.
Casa de la Cultura continues the Noches Musicales lineup with Los Luceros del Bravo.
“The band will bring in accordion, bajosexto and saxophone flavor to Noches Musicales,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita de la Paz said.
De la Paz added Casa tries to bring in different musical genres for Noches Musicales.
“Some people might think it’s the same because it’s Spanish music. The sounds are so different because of the instruments (played),” De la Paz said.
De la Paz added the concert series is winding down. “We have less than a handful of noches to go with conjunto and country music to come,” she said.
Entry for the concert is free to the public and it is a family-friendly event. The concert will take place at the historic Brown Plaza.
Previous musical acts featured during this summer line up include Hurakarrana, Mariachi Rayos del Sol, the SanAntunes and LA 45. Hurakarrana and Mariachi Rayos del Sol are local bands while the SanAntunes and LA 45 came from San Antonio, Texas.
Attendees are encouraged to bring portable chairs. Food vendors will be on site for the public. This is the 14th year of the ongoing musical event for Casa de la Cultura.
