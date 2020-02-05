February 5, 2020 Jail Log
Jan. 27
Jose Antonio Perez-Diaz
Indecency with a child
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 28
Justin Lee Champan
Theft of prop greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Jessica Fernandez
Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750 x2
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Jesse Daniel Flores
Probation violation burglary of habitation
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 30
Kole Lee Hess
Theft of a firearm x2
Del Rio
Police Department
Jan. 31
Jose Andres Avellaneda
Evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle
Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Erik Courtney Lehto
Failure to appear rape of a child and sexual battery
Val Verde County Sheriff's
Office
