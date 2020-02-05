February 5, 2020 Jail Log

Jan. 27

Jose Antonio Perez-Diaz

Indecency with a child

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 28

Justin Lee Champan

Theft of prop greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Jessica Fernandez

Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750 x2

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Jesse Daniel Flores

Probation violation burglary of habitation

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 30

Kole Lee Hess

Theft of a firearm x2

Del Rio

Police Department

Jan. 31

Jose Andres Avellaneda

Evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Erik Courtney Lehto

Failure to appear rape of a child and sexual battery

Val Verde County Sheriff's

Office

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.